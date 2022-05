Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 08:00 Hits: 6

The Rhine River, the longest river in Germany, is featured in this colourful image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. Along this river lies the city of Bonn: the host of this year’s Living Planet Symposium – one of the largest Earth observation conferences in the world – taking place on 23–27 May 2022.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Earth_from_Space_Rhine_River_Germany