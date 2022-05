Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 17:50 Hits: 0

After almost six months aboard the International Space Station, ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is coming home. Watch all the action, from undocking to splashdown, live on ESA Web TV.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Watch_live_Matthias_Maurer_returns_to_Earth