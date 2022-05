Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 08:00 Hits: 0

Video: 00:05:50

Meet the IT Team, see behind the scenes and find out how it is to work for the IT Department at the European Space Agency.

Find out more about Careers at ESA.

Read more https://one.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/05/Meet_the_IT_team_Space_jobs