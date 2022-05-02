The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Inflight call with Samantha and Matthias

Inflight call with Samantha and Matthias Video: 00:21:27

ESA astronauts Samantha Cristoforetti and Matthias Maurer, currently on board the International Space Station, discuss their brief handover with Josef Aschbacher, Director General of ESA, Walther Pelzer, Head of the German Space Agency at DLR, and Giorgio Saccoccia, Head of the Italian Space Agency ASI.

Samantha arrived at the Station with Crew-4 on 28 April 2022, marking the start of her second space mission Minerva. Matthias is coming to the end of his almost six-month-long first mission Cosmic Kiss. He is expected to return to Earth in early May aboard Crew Dragon Endurance as a member of Crew-3.

Find out more about the Cosmic Kiss and Minerva missions on the ESA mission web pages.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/05/Inflight_call_with_Samantha_and_Matthias

