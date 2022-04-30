Planetary conjunction photo gallery, spring 2022

Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022

Planetary conjunction photo gallery

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Peter Lowenstein in Mutare, Zimbabwe, took this image before sunup. Peter wrote: “Orange Day Parade: moon and 4 planets in volcanic sunrise. This stunning view of the planetary alignment of Saturn (top), the red planet Mars, approaching conjunction of Venus and Jupiter, and the waning 2.6% illuminated moon in the orange glow of an emerging volcanic sunrise was taken at 5.28 am on April 29th. In the foreground are matching colored ‘Fifth Dimension’ or Hibiscus rosa-sinensis flowers illuminated by security lighting on my house.” Thank you, Peter! See more planetary conjunction photos below.

Throughout April, four planets have been putting on a show in the morning sky, strung out in a line. EarthSky Community members are sharing their best photos with us. Do you have a photo to share? Send it to EarthSky Community Photos.

Bottom line: View images of the planets lined up in the morning sky from this spring, 2022. The planetary conjunction of Venus and Jupiter draws the eye.

