Planetary conjunction photo gallery, spring 2022

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Lowenstein in Mutare, Zimbabwe, took this image before sunup. Peter wrote: “Orange Day Parade: moon and 4 planets in volcanic sunrise. This stunning view of the planetary alignment of Saturn (top), the red planet Mars, approaching conjunction of Venus and Jupiter, and the waning 2.6% illuminated moon in the orange glow of an emerging volcanic sunrise was taken at 5.28 am on April 29th. In the foreground are matching colored ‘Fifth Dimension’ or Hibiscus rosa-sinensis flowers illuminated by security lighting on my house.” Thank you, Peter! See more planetary conjunction photos below.
Planetary conjunction photo gallery
Throughout April, four planets have been putting on a show in the morning sky, strung out in a line. EarthSky Community members are sharing their best photos with us. Do you have a photo to share? Send it to EarthSky Community Photos.
View at EarthSky Community Photos | Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com captured this close-up view of Venus and Jupiter plus Manhattan, New York, on April 29, 2022. Alexander wrote: “Jupiter and Venus are on their way to the conjunction.” Thank you, Alexander!View at EarthSky Community Photos | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, captured this panorama of Venus and Jupiter plus a close-up on April 29, 2022. Eliot wrote: “Nice close conjunction in the breaking dawn. The 2 bright planets make for a great sight in the Tucson AZ foothills.” Thank you, Eliot!View at EarthSky Community Photos | Meiying Lee in Taipei, Taiwan, captured all 4 morning planets on April 29, 2022. Mieying wrote: “After waiting for many days between the rainy spring and the plum rain in summer, it is rare for Taipei to have a clear sky. Just in time to watch the waning moon on the 29th in the early morning, connecting with the planets: Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn.” Thank you, Meiying!
More planetary conjunction pics
View at EarthSky Community Photos | Kathi Overton in Arlington, Virginia, captured this beautiful panorama at on April 29, 2022. Kathi wrote: “This is the planetary parade before dawn this morning.” Thank you, Kathi!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Matthew Chin in Hong Kong, China, captured this stunning landscape on April 29, 2022. Matthew wrote: “Celestial parade (Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, 3.9% moon), in Yuen Long.” Thanks, Matthew!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Barb Stinehelfer in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, captured this photo on April 28, 2022. Barb wrote: “Perfect morning for viewing … pretty clear … Looking forward to seeing progression of the conjunction.” Thank you, Barb!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mohammad Adeel in Lahore, Pakistan, shared this beautiful image with us on April 28, 2022. Mohammad wrote: “This month’s waning crescent (8% illumination) bids farewell to the morning skies. Planets Venus and Jupiter shine in the morning twilight with this month’s moon one last time before a close conjunction on May 1, 2022. This week had been a roller coaster of a ride in terms of some beautiful and mesmerizing sights of the night sky. I am glad to have captured the most out of it and be able to present to you guys.” Thank you very much, Mohammad! We are always happy to see your photos.
Even more conjunction photos!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Karthik Easvur in Madurai, India, took this image on April 28. Karthik wrote: “This photo was taken from my balcony at dawn. The 4 planets were in a line along with the moon. The orange glow of the sky at dawn made this photo more interesting.” Thank you, Karthik!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Pradnya Gharpure in Nagpur, India, captured this view of Venus, Jupiter and the moon on April 27, 2022. Pradnya wrote: “A picture perfect morning display crafted by the bright planets Venus and Jupiter, and the crescent moon! The clouds and sunrise hues added to the beauty!” Thank you, Pradnya!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tameem Altameemi in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, captured this view of Jupiter, Venus and the moon on April 27, 2022. Wonderful! Thanks, Tameem.View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ji-Hoon Kim in Gyeongju, South Korea, captured this stunning view of Jupiter, Venus, Mars, Saturn and the moon on April 25, 2022. Ji-Hoon wrote: “This photo was at the tomb of King Munmu the Great at around 4 am. In the old days, King Munmu of Silla, after the unification of the 3 kingdoms, made a Buddhist-style cremation for his body and buried his ashes in the East Sea to become a dragon and prevent Japanese invaders from entering.” Thank you, Ji-Hoon!
Bottom line: View images of the planets lined up in the morning sky from this spring, 2022. The planetary conjunction of Venus and Jupiter draws the eye.
