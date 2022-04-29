The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cosmic Kiss mission overview

German ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer has almost completed his first stay aboard the International Space Station ISS.

Named Cosmic Kiss, the mission began with the third crewed launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon on 11 November 2021 when Matthias flew to the ISS alongside @NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari and Tom Marshburn, collectively known as Crew-3.

Matthias has now spent around six months in orbit, working on over 35 European and many more international science experiments and taking part in operational procedures. He has also become the 12th ESA astronaut to conduct a spacewalk, or Extra-Vehicular Activity (EVA).

Shortly before the end of his mission, Matthias could also welcome fellow ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti aboard the Space Station, who launched on 28 April as part of Crew-4 and will continue the common journey for Europe in space.

More info on Cosmic Kiss.

This A&B Roll provides a summary of the Cosmic Kiss Mission, which will end shortly with Matthias Maurer’s return to Earth.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/04/Cosmic_Kiss_mission_overview

