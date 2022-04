Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 13:15 Hits: 3

Image: India is currently facing a prolonged heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 42°C in numerous cities across the country. This map, generated using data from Copernicus Sentinel-3, shows the land surface temperature on 29 April.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2022/04/Heatwave_across_India