NASA TV Broadcasting Fifth Spacewalk of the Year Today

Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev waves to the camera during a spacewalk on April 18, 2022, to configure the European robotic arm.

NASA Television coverage is underway as two Russian cosmonauts prepare to venture outside the International Space Station to continue activating the new European robotic arm – a 37-foot-long manipulator system mounted to the recently arrived Nauka module.

Expedition 67 Flight Engineers Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev of Roscosmos will conduct the second in a series spacewalk that will be staged out of the Poisk module airlock. During the spacewalk, the duo will monitor the first commanded movements of the robotic arm from its grapple fixtures after removing thermal blankets and launch locks. The arm’s end effectors will translate one at a time to a new base points. The crew also will install more handrails on Nauka.

Coverage of the spacewalk is on NASA Television, the NASA app, and agency’s website.

Artemyev will wear a Russian Orlan spacesuit with red stripes. Matveev will wear a spacesuit with blue stripes. This will be the fifth spacewalk in Artemyev’s career, and the second for Matveev. It will be the fifth spacewalk at the station in 2022 and the 250th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

During the first spacewalk on April 18, the cosmonauts installed and connected a control panel for the robotic arm. They also removed protective covers from the arm and installed handrails on Nauka. The arm will be used to move spacewalkers and payloads around the Russian segment of the station.

