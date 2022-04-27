Crew-4: NASA TV Coverage Continues, Dragon Ahead of Schedule for Docking

Articles

NASA astronaut and SpaceX Crew-4 Commander Kjell Lindgren, representing NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, is pictured during a training session inside a mockup of the Crew Dragon vehicle at SpaceX Headquarters in Hawthorne, California on Feb. 15, 2022.

NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website are providing live continuous coverage of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission carrying NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti on their way to the International Space Station.The Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Freedom, is about 45 minutes ahead of the planned mission timeline. Docking to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module now is expected about 7:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday, April 27.

Crew-4 astronauts launched to International Space Station at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

