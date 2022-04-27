Photos of April’s deep sky: Galaxies, supernovas and more

Category: Space Hits: 2View at EarthSky Community Photos | Michael Terhune in Lunenburg, Massachusetts, captured this telescopic view of the galaxy Messier 51 at 11:00 pm on April 8, 2022, and wrote “Probably one of my favorite astro shots I’ve taken! Here is M51, the Whirlpool galaxy, an excellent galaxy choice for this time of year! Clear skies all!” Thank you, Michael! See more photos from our community of April’s deep sky below.
Enjoy these April deep-sky photos taken by members of the EarthSky community. Do you have a great photo to share? Submit it to us here.View at EarthSky Community Photos | David Hoskin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, captured this telescopic view of the planetary nebula Messier 97 right after midnight on April 21, 2022, and wrote “The Owl Nebula (Messier 97), so named because of the two dark patches that resemble the eyes of an owl, is a wonderful planetary nebula that is easy to find under dark skies with a mid-sized telescope. Look 2.5 degrees south east of Merak in the direction of Phad, both of which are bright stars in the Big Dipper asterism, to locate Messier 97. The nebula is only about 8,000 years old. It is 2,030 light years from Earth.” Thank you, David!View at EarthSky Community Photos | Simon Capone in Cosy Corner, Western Australia, captured this panoramic view of the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds on April 5, 2022. The Magellanic Clouds are nearby systems thought to behave like galactic satellites, orbiting our own Milky Way galaxy. He wrote “On my recent holiday in the great southern region of Western Australia, I imaged this from the front porch of our cabin at Cozy Corner. The large and small Magellanic clouds were clearly visibly in the Bortle 1 sky.” Thank you, Simon!View at EarthSky Community Photos | Prabhakaran Andiappan in Jebel Jais, United Arab Emirates (UAE), captured this telescopic view of the star cluster Omega Centauri on April 1, 2022, and wrote “Globular star cluster Omega Centauri, also known as NGC 5139, is some 15,000 light-years away. The cluster is packed with about 10 million stars much older than the sun within a volume about 150 light-years in diameter. It’s the largest and brightest of 200 or so known globular clusters that roam the halo of our Milky Way galaxy.” Thank you, Prabhakaran!
Bottom line: Members of the EarthSky community shared these amazing photos of April’s deep sky. Have a great photo of your own? Submit it to EarthSky Community Photos.
