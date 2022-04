Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 16:40 Hits: 2

Once the primary mission of NASA's OSIRIS-REx is complete, the spacecraft will head toward a new destination: near-Earth asteroid Apophis.

The post New Target for Asteroid Probe: “Potentially Hazardous” Apophis appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/new-target-for-asteroid-probe-potentially-hazardous-apophis/