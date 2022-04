Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 08:00 Hits: 1

Tune in to ESA Web TV this Wednesday 27 April to watch ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti begin her journey to the International Space Station. Launch is scheduled at 09:52 CEST (07:52 GMT), and live streaming will start at 06:00 CEST (04:00 GMT).

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Watch_live_Crew-4_liftoff_to_the_International_Space_Station