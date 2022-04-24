Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022 23:28 Hits: 2

Six spaceships are parked at the space station including the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour that will return the Axiom MIssion 1 astronauts back to Earth.

At 7:26 p.m. EDT, the hatch closed between the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft and the International Space Station in preparation for undocking and return to Earth of the Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) with astronauts Michael Lopez-Alegria, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy.

NASA Television will air live coverage resuming at 8:30 p.m. in advance of the planned departure of Dragon Endeavour with undocking at 9:10 p.m. and will continue until about 30 minutes after undocking when joint operations with the Axiom and SpaceX mission teams ends.

Today’s undocking will begin the Ax-1 mission’s journey home with splashdown off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, no earlier 1:06 p.m. EDT Monday, April 25.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter, as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.

Get weekly video highlights at: http://jscfeatures.jsc.nasa.gov/videoupdate/

Get the latest from NASA delivered every week. Subscribe here: www.nasa.gov/subscribe

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2022/04/24/axiom-mission-1-astronauts-close-hatch-to-dragon-endeavour/