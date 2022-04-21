Earth Day 2022: Celebrate online and in-person

Articles

Earth Day is April 22

The iconic “Earthrise” image of Earth appearing over the moon’s horizon as seen from the Apollo 8 spacecraft, taken during a live broadcast with NASA astronauts from the lunar orbit on December 24, 1968 . It serves as a great reminder of the planet’s fragility and beauty this Earth Day. Image via NASA

There’s no place like home. And in celebration of our beloved planet, NASA and the official Earth Day network are hosting various events this coming Earth Day, April 22, 2022. Join an online or in-person event. These events are intended to promote the beauty of planet Earth and how we as residents can protect it, animals, other life and ourselves.

Events on Thursday, April 21

NASA’s Earth Day activities begin today (all times EDT):

Thursday, April 21, 2022 2:00 p.m. – Join NASA via Twitter Spaces at @NASAEarth to learn about the latest in NASA’s climate research.

Also, get a head start on the festivities by posting to social media with the hashtag #NASAEarthling. Posts can include an image of yourself, your pets, your favorite place, a piece of artwork, poetry, or plain text. The goal is to share anything that showcases your love for your planet. NASA hopes the images will show the stunning breadth and variety of life that persists, survives and thrives right here on Earth.

For more, check out Earth Day with NASA.

Happy Earth Week! ? Celebrate with us @NASA by showing off photos of Earth and what makes our planet truly special — you! Share your photos and selfies with us with #NASAEarthling. For more: https://go.nasa.gov/EarthDayEvent2022 Download a sign: https://t.co/Vww81JhaRgpic.twitter.com/DwvKsHsePt — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) April 18, 2022

Events on Friday, April 22

Some NASA events require advance registration. Get started by visiting Earth Day with NASA.

NASA is hosting a free in-person event at Union Station’s Main Hall, located at 40 Massachusetts Avenue NE in Washington, D.C. The gathering will begin on Friday, April 22 (Earth Day) and run through Sunday, April 24, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT (16:00-21:00 UTC). Information about NASA science, live demonstrations, trivia games, photo opportunities, a take-home kit and other family-friendly activities are on the agenda.

People can also find NASA Earth Day events online from April 22 through Monday, May 2. The virtual events include live talks, conversations with scientists, a “learning zone,” interactive Kahoot! games and other activities.

Don’t forget the 2022 Earth Day poster, available in English or Spanish. Find it at this online toolkit, which includes videos and a virtual wallpaper. This year’s poster also has QR codes that tell the story of NASA’s Earth and climate science. It’s more than just a work of art.

Earth Day: Invest in Our Planet

The official Earth Day 2022 poster from NASA

Next, head over to EarthDay.org, the global organizer of Earth Day. Their theme for this year’s celebration is “Invest in Our Planet.” Its website boldly states:

Earth Day 2022 is focused on accelerating solutions to combat our greatest threat, climate change, and to activate everyone – governments, citizens, and businesses – to do their part …

At the top of the network’s Earth Day page is a trailer for a livestream scheduled for April 22. Originating from the first virtual celebration of Earth Day, EarthDay.org’s annual live series explores Earth’s environmental issues and the different approaches to protecting it. The event covers everything from climate restoration to supply chain resilience to food security and more. Panelists range from public and private sector leaders to activists, scientists, influencers, etc.

?

Their website also features a map to register for events or find ones happening near you. And, toward the bottom: a page dedicated to 52 different ways we can take action for Earth, not just on Earth Day, but every day.

All in all, no Earthling is excluded from commemorating the pale blue dot on which we live. Understanding Earth gives us the means to better protect, preserve and appreciate it.

Bottom line: In celebration of Earth Day, April 22, 2022, NASA and the official Earth Day network are hosting online and in-person events designed to promote the beauty of planet Earth and how we can protect it.

