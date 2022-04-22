The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022

Category: Space Hits: 3

Images of Earth to celebrate Earth Day

For this Earth Day 2022, enjoy a photo gallery of Earth images – taken through the years by members of the EarthSky community – capturing the beauty and grandeur of the planet we call home.

Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022The Milky Way and desert landscape in this photo from Volcano Peak in the Silver Island Mountains, Utah, have a golden glow. This 2022 image is via Marc Toso.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Harry Haldeman in Lake Wanaka, New Zealand, shared this photo of his hike to Roys Peak in 2022.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Stephanie Becker in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, took this image of a house finch and spring blooms in 2022.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Sheryl Garrison captured an image of this bear in 2021, at Waterton Lakes National Park in Canada.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mullinger Swamp, South Australia via John Carter in 2019.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022For a couple of weeks during the year – if the western horizon stays clear – the last few minutes of daylight fall perfectly on Yosemite National Park’s Horsetail Falls, making it glow as if on fire. Photographers call it the firefall. @MikeMezPhoto at Instagram shared this photo with the EarthSky community in 2019.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Northern lights in Alaska in 2017 by Manish Mamtani Photography.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022The moon and Venus in 2018, over the UK’s Isle of Wight, via Ainsley Bennett Photography.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Photographer Tom Wildoner wrote in 2017, “This is an area inside Lehigh Gorge State Park, Pennsylvania, that I have named ‘Mossy Glen’. A wonderful secluded spot with moss-covered rocks as far as you can see, gentle running water always running around and over them.”Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Big Creek Greenway, Cumming, Georgia. 2017 photo via Jessica Schilke.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Sharr Mountains National park, Kosovo. Photo shared in 2014 by Yzer Berisha.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Shared via our friend Neha Golwala in India, in 2013, who wrote, “Earth laughs in flowers.”Closeup:Pearls of water on grass, in the morning, as captured by VegaStar Carpentier in 2013.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Cherry trees blooming in Antelope Valley, California, by Kerri Willerford.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022A bluebell woodland in Blairgowrie, Scotland. Photo by Alison Moodie. She writes, “It is silent and the air is full of the perfume of a million wild bluebells.”Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022A common leopard butterfly enjoys the nectar of a marigold in Pune, India. Image via Lakshmi Ravishankar.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Eliot Herman shared this image of rain glowing red from the sunset in Tucson, Arizona.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Yuri Beletsky captured this lenticular cloud on a mid-December night in the Chilean Andes Mountains.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Sunrays stream through the trees in Lower Saxony, Germany. Image via Wolfram Garten.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Starry skies and lightning strikes over Central Valley, California. Composite image by Scott Toste.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022This seastack – “Dun Briste” (pronounced-doon brishtha) – lies off the North Mayo coast at Ballycastle, Ireland. Image via Noel Kelly.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Happy Earth Day from Karthik Easvur. Valley in Mahabaleshwar Hill Station in India.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Kristal Alaimo-Moritz Klear wrote, “Even the small things matter. San Simeon, California.”Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Lynton Brown of Australia captured this fogbow over a barren field.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Fall colors by Rasmi Syamalan.Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022Fetch! Seaside, Oregon, at sunset. Image via Dawn Gimbel-Myers.

Bottom line: Enjoy this collection of some of our best images of Earth. Thanks to all who contributed, and have a Happy Earth Day!

The post Our best images of Earth for Earth Day 2022 first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/earth/gallery-best-images-of-earth/

