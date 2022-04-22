The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Key findings from the European State of the Climate Report

Europe experienced its warmest summer on record in 2021, accompanied by severe floods in western Europe and dry conditions in the Mediterranean. These are just some of the key findings from the Copernicus Climate Change Service’s European State of the Climate report released today. The in-depth report provides key insights and a comprehensive analysis of climate conditions in 2021, with a special focus on Europe and the Arctic.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Key_findings_from_the_European_State_of_the_Climate_Report

