Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 08:00 Hits: 3

Each year on 22 April, people across the planet join forces to raise awareness about the depleting quality of the environment, the unequivocal effects of climate change and the importance of protecting our planet for future generations. We celebrate Earth Day every day at ESA. This week, this spectacular image of Earth is brought to you by the Meteosat Second Generation series of missions.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Earth_from_Space_Earth_Day