Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 04:55 Hits: 1

If man’s best friend is a dog, then in the future astronauts’ closest companions might well be rovers. A technique allowing astronauts in orbit to control rovers exploring planetary surfaces has been developed by a research team from ESA, the German Aerospace Center DLR and European academia and industry, culminating in an Earth-based rover session commanded from the International Space Station. A paper published in the prestigious Science Robotics journal this week details their results.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Ground-based_rover_s_touch_shared_with_astronaut_in_space