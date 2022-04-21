The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ground-based rover’s touch shared with astronaut in space

Category: Space Hits: 1

Analog-1 rover

If man’s best friend is a dog, then in the future astronauts’ closest companions might well be rovers. A technique allowing astronauts in orbit to control rovers exploring planetary surfaces has been developed by a research team from ESA, the German Aerospace Center DLR and European academia and industry, culminating in an Earth-based rover session commanded from the International Space Station. A paper published in the prestigious Science Robotics journal this week details their results.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Ground-based_rover_s_touch_shared_with_astronaut_in_space

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version