Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 13:29 Hits: 4

The test version of a unique satellite navigation receiver has been delivered for integration testing on the Lunar Pathfinder spacecraft. The NaviMoon satnav receiver is designed to perform the farthest ever positioning fix from Earth, employing signals that will be millions of times fainter than those used by our smartphones or cars.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Navigation/The_Moon_where_no_satnav_has_gone_before