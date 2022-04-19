NASA, Axiom Space, SpaceX Wave Off Private Astronaut Mission Undocking

Articles

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour crew ship is pictured docked to the Harmony module

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX waved off the undocking opportunity of Axiom Mission 1 from the International Space Station on Tuesday, April 19 due to unfavorable weather conditions for return. The integrated NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX teams are continuing to assess the next best opportunity for return of the first private astronaut mission to the orbiting laboratory based on weather conditions and space station operations.

