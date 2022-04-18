NASA TV Covering Station Spacewalk with Two Cosmonauts

Articles

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev works outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk that took place in 2014 when he was an Expedition 40 Flight Engineer.

NASA Television coverage is underway of today’s spacewalk with two Russian cosmonauts venturing outside the International Space Station to activate a new robotic arm attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. Coverage of the spacewalk is on NASA Television, the NASA app, and agency’s website.

Expedition 67 Flight Engineers Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev of Roscosmos will conduct this first in a series of spacewalks to activate the European robotic arm, a 37-foot-long manipulator system mounted to the recently arrived Nauka.

During the spacewalk, the cosmonauts will install and connect a control panel for the robotic arm. They also will remove protective covers from the arm and install handrails on Nauka. The arm will be used to move spacewalkers and payloads around the Russian segment of the station. The spacewalks will be staged out of the Poisk module airlock.

Artemyev will wear a Russian Orlan spacesuit with red stripes. Matveev will wear a spacesuit with blue stripes. This will be the fourth spacewalk in Artemyev’s career, and the first for Matveev. It will be the fourth spacewalk at the station in 2022 and the 249th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

