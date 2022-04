Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022

NASA's Science Mission Directorate will hold a community town hall meeting at 12:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, April 19, with NASA Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen and his leadership team.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-science-mission-directorate-to-hold-town-hall-meeting-1