Satellites improve national reporting of greenhouse gases

With the climate crisis continuing to tighten its grip, nations around the world are making efforts to reduce emissions of climate warming gases. To track action, countries report their greenhouse gas emissions to the UNFCCC – the body responsible for driving global action to combat climate change. While accurate and consistent reporting is crucial, very few countries exploit Earth observation satellite data to check and improve their estimates. Scientists have now devised new ways of comparing national greenhouse gas inventories with independent measurements taken from space.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Satellites_improve_national_reporting_of_greenhouse_gases

