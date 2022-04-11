Webb’s instruments: meet MIRI

Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 11 April 2022

Video: 00:01:00

The James Webb Space Telescope will explore the infrared Universe.

It will use four cutting-edge instruments, including the Mid-InfraRed Instrument. MIRI is one of Europe's contributions to the James Webb Space Telescope.

MIRI supports all of Webb’s science goals. It will image the Universe, study planets around our own and other stars and investigate stars and galaxies across cosmic history.

The instsrument will be kept extra cold by its very own ‘cryocooler’. This stops heat from Webb disrupting MIRI’s detectors, so the sensitive instrument can see mid-infrared light.

Webb is an international partnership between NASA, ESA and CSA

