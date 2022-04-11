The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dwindling water levels of Lake Powell seen from space

Dwindling waters of Lake Powell

After decades of drought, water levels in Lake Powell, the second-largest humanmade reservoir in the United States, have shrunk to its lowest level since it was created more than 50 years ago, threatening millions of people who rely on its water supply. Satellite images allow us to take a closer look at the dwindling water levels of the lake amidst the climate crisis.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-2/Dwindling_water_levels_of_Lake_Powell_seen_from_space

