Thursday, 07 April 2022

NASA has awarded ANSYS Inc of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, a contract to provide a suite of modeling and simulation tools including capabilities in the following engineering disciplines: structures, crash, thermal, fluids, photonics, semiconductors, electromagnetics, materials, mission, test, evaluation, and orbit determination.

