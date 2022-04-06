Mars-Saturn conjunction: Photos from friends

Articles

April 5, 2022: Mars-Saturn conjunction

Three planets – dazzlingly bright Venus and fainter Mars and Saturn – can be seen in the east before sunrise now. Mars and Saturn are fainter than Venus, but were very noticeable around April 4 and 5, 2022, for being near one another in the morning sky. Their conjunction – when the two planets had the same right ascension on our sky’s dome – happened at 22 UTC on April 4. Enjoy these photos from the EarthSky community. Thanks to all who submitted!

April 4, 2022: Mars-Saturn conjunction

By mid-April: 4 planets from the Northern Hemisphere

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the Mars-Saturn conjunction, April 4 and 5, 2022.

