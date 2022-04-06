The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

406 Day: how Galileo helps save lives

Arctic rescue exercise

Today is the annual 406 Day, celebrating the life-saving importance of emergency beacons, named for the radio frequency they operate on, as well as the satellites that relay their signals – with Europe’s own Galileo constellation prominent among them. While Galileo’s main purpose is satellite navigation, the system also picks up distress messages from across the globe and relays them to regional search and rescue authorities.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Navigation/406_Day_how_Galileo_helps_save_lives

