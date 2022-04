Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 02:07 Hits: 2

On Tuesday (April 5), SpaceX rolled the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule that will fly the Ax-1 mission out to Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-rolls-out-falcon-9-dragon-ax-1-launch