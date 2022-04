Articles

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, back on Earth after breaking the record for the longest single spaceflight in history by an American, will participate in a virtual news conference at 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, April 5, from the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-astronaut-to-discuss-american-space-record-in-news-conference