Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 08:00 Hits: 0

Barranquilla, the capital of the Atlántico department in northwest Colombia, is featured in this image taken by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Earth_from_Space_Barranquilla_Colombia