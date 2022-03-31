The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Explore Science in the City of Astronomy

Join us in Pasadena 12-16 June for exceptional science at the 240th meeting of the American Astronomical Society, and delight in the clear skies and comfortable weather, the welcoming array of restaurants and attractions, and the opportunity to safely reconnect with friends and colleagues in a stimulating environment.

The post Explore Science in the City of Astronomy appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/explore-science-in-the-city-of-astronomy/

