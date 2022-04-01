Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 07:00 Hits: 7

With the arrival of April, you’re likely to spend more time outdoors under the stars. So why not bring along our monthly Sky Tour astronomy podcast? It provides an informative and entertaining 12-minute guided tour of the nighttime sky. Download the April episode to explore the fascinating movement of four planets in the sky before dawn.

The post April: Dancing Planets at Dawn appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

2022.04.01_SkyTour.mp3 Duration: 752 seconds

Size: 4.3 Mb

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/sky-tour-podcast-april-2022/