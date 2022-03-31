The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

On the road to cultured meat for astronauts (and Earthlings)

Cultured meat could be a game changer for the environment, food security, human health and animal welfare. But some challenges prevent it from reaching its full potential. Now ESA is supporting researchers to explore the possibility of growing cultured meat to feed astronauts. Overcoming the challenges of growing meat in space could also help us find solutions to produce it sustainably and effectively on Earth.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Preparing_for_the_Future/Discovery_and_Preparation/On_the_road_to_cultured_meat_for_astronauts_and_Earthlings

