March’s deep sky: Peering into the dark

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jelieta Walinski in Caballo Lake State Park, New Mexico, took this image on March 10, 2022. Jelieta wrote: “When I was setting up my telescope, people were asking me if I graduated as an astronomer. I told them honestly that I taught elementary mathematics, but I love to wander in the night. When I came home from work, I climbed up to the top of our roof stargazed. I just love it so much and now this is a different feeling while seeing the image that I captured.” Thank you, Jelieta! See more photos of the deep sky below.
March photos of the deep sky
Enjoy these March deep-sky photos taken by members of the EarthSky community. Do you have a great photo to share? Submit it to us here.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, took this image of a star cluster on March 5, 2022. David wrote: “Messier 5 is a bright, densely populated, globular cluster that is one of the oldest in our galaxy, as most of its stars were formed 12 billion years ago. The young hot blue stars in the cluster are believed to be the result of stellar collisions. Messier 5, which is 24,500 light-years from Earth, is located in the constellation Serpens near the star 5 Serpentis.” Thank you, David!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Stephane Picard in Quispamsis, New Brunswick, Canada, took this image of a star cluster on March 4, 2022. Stephane wrote: “M41/NGC 2287, the Little Beehive Cluster in Canis Major. Directly south of Sirius (brightest star in the sky). About 29 minutes of total integration. Outdoor conditions, no/little wind and temperature was around -15 Celsius/5 Fahrenheit.” Thank you, Stephane!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dirk Van Ingelgem in Heverlee, Leuven, Belgium, took this image on March 3, 2022. Dirk wrote: “Orion Nebula, with the Trapezium star cluster.” Thank you, Dirk!
Gorgeous galaxies in the deep sky
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, took this image on March 23, 2022. David wrote: “The Needle Galaxy (NGC 4565) is a fine example of an edge-on spiral galaxy that is located in the constellation Coma Berenices. It is about 30 million light-years from Earth. Several other distant galaxies are visible in this image.” Thank you, David!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jelieta Walinski in Caballo Lake State Park, New Mexico, shared this photo on March 8, 2022. Jelieta wrote: “For long years I have been photographing our very own Milky Way. This is my first exploration to photograph galaxies like the M81 and M82 in this image. There is always a feeling of awe upon experiencing the so called “first time.” First exploration, first time to photograph, and first image. Though it was so cold out there … but the excitement of having the first time really arouses my interest.” Thank you, Jelieta!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, took this image on March 4, 2022. David wrote: “Messier 106 is an intermediate spiral galaxy that is about 24 million light-years from Earth. It is similar in size and luminosity to the Andromeda Galaxy. The center of Messier 106 contains a supermassive black hole. Look for Messier 106 in the constellation Canes Venatici.” Thank you, David!
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015