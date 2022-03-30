Soyuz Crew Ship Undocks, Expedition 66 Mission Ends

Articles

The Soyuz MS-19 crew ship with three Expedition 66 crew members backs away from the station as both spacecraft orbit into a sunrise above the Atlantic Ocean.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and two Roscosmos cosmonauts’ end of mission aboard the International Space Station and return to Earth begins with the successful undocking of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft from the Rassvet module.

At 3:21 a.m. EDT, Vande Hei, along with Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, undocked the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft to begin the journey back to Earth. The Soyuz spacecraft is heading for a parachute-assisted landing Wednesday, March 30, on the steppe of Kazakhstan, southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan.

Coverage of the crew’s deorbit burn and landing will air live on NASA TV at 6:15 a.m. landing at 7:28 a.m. (5:28 p.m. Kazakhstan time) on the agency’s website, and the NASA app .

After landing, the Soyuz MS-19 crew will split up, as per standard crew return practice, with Vande Hei returning to his home in Houston, while the cosmonauts fly back to their training base in Star City, Russia.

