Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 17:48 Hits: 0

The transit of a large cloud of protoplanetary rubble across the face of a young star gave the Spitzer Space Telescope our best view yet of planetary evolution in action.

The post “Lucky” Images Reveal Dusty Debris in a Star System 330 Light-years Away appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/lucky-images-reveal-debris-star-system/