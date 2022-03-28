The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Winning rovers of lunar polar challenge

Category: Space Hits: 0

Winning rovers of lunar polar challenge

The poles of the Moon have emerged as enticing goals for future exploration, given their potential for harbouring water and other volatiles. So ESA and the European Space Resources Innovation Centre, ESRIC, challenged European and Canadian engineering teams to develop vehicles capable of prospecting resources within in these shadowy regions – then put their designs to the test in a realistic lunar analog environment. Five winning teams have now been selected from this challenge, receiving €75 000 contracts each to move their rovers forward to the next phase of the contest.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Winning_rovers_of_lunar_polar_challenge

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version