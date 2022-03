Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 28 March 2022

The Ax-1 mission has been pushed from April 3 to April 6 to accommodate the "wet dress rehearsal" of NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission, which is taking place this weekend on Florida's Space Coast.

