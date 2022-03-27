See it! Photos of morning planets and moon

Category: Space Hits: 6View at EarthSky Community Photos | Kannan A in Singapore captured this view before sunrise on March 28, 2022, and wrote “It is a planets galore here this morning in Singapore skies this mornning that had all risen from the East. It is one of the best conjunctions that I have seen, all looking close to each other as viewed from Earth. A beautiful start in the morning to see these celeatial bodies. How often do we get to see this, especially the planets are seen with the moon. Over the next few days the moon would have gone leaving the 3 planets to dazzle in the morning skies. One has to look towards the east in the sunrise direction to enjoy this sight.” Thank you, Kannan!View at EarthSky Community Photos | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, captured this view before sunrise on March 27, 2022, and wrote “A striking sight as the Moon and Venus, Saturn, and Mars rose over the landscape in the breaking dawn.” Thank you, Eliot!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Thomas Thompson in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, United States, captured this moon-planets photo on the morning of March 27, 2022, with his phone. Venus is the bright starlike object on the left. Saturn and Mars are the other 2 “stars” in a triangle with Venus. The moon is on the right! Thomas wrote “Conjunction of the moon, Venus, Mars and Saturn.” Thank you, Thomas!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dennis Chabot in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, United States, captured Saturn, Venus and Mars on March 27, 2022, and wrote “This morning before dawn, there was a clear sky, I finally got a shot of Saturn along with Venus and Mars” Thank you, Dennis!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Radu Anghel in Bacau, Romania, captured this view of morning planets before sunrise on March 26, 2022, and wrote “The planets on the morning of March 26: Venus (108 mil km), Mars (275 mil km) and Saturn (1585 mil km). Great morning coffee view from 9th floor!” Thank you, Radu!
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of morning planets.
The post See it! Photos of morning planets and moon first appeared on EarthSky.
Read more https://earthsky.org/todays-image/photos-of-morning-planets-moon-mar-2022/