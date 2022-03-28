Sun activity: A CME due to arrive today

Today’s sun activity. The sun on March 28, 2022 at 1:45 UTC. Image via NASA SDO. View this image with labels, via SpaceWeather.com.
Sun activity for March 28: CME arriving today
A CME is due to arrive on March 28, 2022. And a low level geomagnetic storm – with auroras at high latitudes – is possible. NASA said the CME will impact Earth late on March 27, 2022, or early on March 28. Activity at Earth is expected to be minor.
The current CME is from a March 25 solar flare, which also caused a shortwave radio blackout over southeast Asia.
Recent sun and aurora images from EarthSky’s community
View at EarthSky Community Photos | Mario Rana in Hampton, Virginia, captured this filtered close-up of the sun (in hydrogen-alpha light) with sunspot regions AR2975 and AR2976 on March 27, 2022. Thank you, Mario!View at EarthSky Community Photos | Michael Teoh at Heng Ee Observatory in Penang, Malaysia, captured this filtered close-up of the sun on March 27, 2022, and wrote “A second clear morning in a row with better condition than yesterday. The large active region AR2976 is rotating away from the limb, getting better positioned for imaging.” Thank you, Michael!View at EarthSky Community Photos | Joanne Richardson who was located outside of Fairbanks, Alaska, captured this bright aurora on March 27, 2022, and wrote “I love photographing the aurora. I try to view them yearly, whether it is Iceland, Finland, Canada or Alaska. I shot this at an ISO of 2000 at 12mm, F2.8 @ 6 seconds.” Thank you, Joanne!
Bottom line: Sun activity for the week of March 28, 2022. A CME is due to arrive today. A low level geomagnetic storm – with auroras at high latitudes – is possible.
