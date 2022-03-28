Sun activity: A CME due to arrive today

Articles

Sun activity for March 28: CME arriving today

A CME is due to arrive on March 28, 2022. And a low level geomagnetic storm – with auroras at high latitudes – is possible. NASA said the CME will impact Earth late on March 27, 2022, or early on March 28. Activity at Earth is expected to be minor.

The current CME is from a March 25 solar flare, which also caused a shortwave radio blackout over southeast Asia.

Recent sun and aurora images from EarthSky’s community

Bottom line: Sun activity for the week of March 28, 2022. A CME is due to arrive today. A low level geomagnetic storm – with auroras at high latitudes – is possible.

