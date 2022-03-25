NASA’s Flight Readiness Review for Axiom Mission 1 Concludes

Articles

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly around of the orbiting lab that took place on Nov. 8, 2021.

The Flight Readiness Review for Axiom Mission 1 has concluded, and teams are proceeding toward launch of the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Pending range availability, launch is targeted no earlier than Sunday, April 3, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA will hold a media conference at 6 p.m. EDT to discuss the outcome of the review. Listen live on the agency’s website.

Participants include:

Kathryn Lueders, associate administrator, NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate

Dana Weigel, deputy manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Angela Hart, program manager, NASA’s Commercial Low-Earth Orbit Program

Michael Suffredini, president and CEO, Axiom Space

Derek Hassmann, operations director, Axiom Space

William Gerstenmaier, vice president, Build and Flight Reliability, SpaceX

The Ax-1 crew members, Commander Michael López-Alegría of Spain and the United States, Pilot Larry Connor of the United States, and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe of Israel and Mark Pathy of Canada, will travel to the space station on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft after launching on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket.

During the 10-day mission, the crew will spend eight days on the International Space Station conducting scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities.

