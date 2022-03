Articles

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will give the 2022 State of NASA address at 2 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 28, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/annual-state-of-nasa-address-media-budget-briefing-set-for-march-28