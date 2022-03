Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 23:27 Hits: 15

On April 3, 2022, SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Axiom Space will make history with the launch of Ax-1, the first all-private mission to the International Space Station.

Read more https://www.space.com/news/live/ax-1-space-station-mission-updates