Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 13:17 Hits: 0

NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) have selected two astronauts to launch on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-esa-assign-astronauts-to-space-station-mission-on-crew-dragon