Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 19:22 Hits: 6

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and two Roscosmos cosmonauts are scheduled to end their mission aboard the International Space Station and return to Earth on Wednesday, March 30.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-provide-live-coverage-of-record-setting-us-astronaut-return