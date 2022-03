Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 17:57 Hits: 1

As NASA makes strides to return humans to the lunar surface under Artemis, the agency announced plans Wednesday to create additional opportunities for commercial companies to develop an astronaut Moon lander.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-provides-update-to-astronaut-moon-lander-plans-under-artemis