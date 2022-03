Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 16:01 Hits: 1

Meet Procyon, the brightest of the few stars in Canis Minor, the Lesser Dog. On its way to becoming a giant, this star is part of the Winter Triangle and Wniter Hexagon asterisms.

The post Meet Procyon, Orion’s Littler Dog appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/meet-procyon-orions-lesser-dog/