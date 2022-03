Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 15:30 Hits: 1

A newly released Android app will turn your smartphone into an instrument for crowdsourced science. Leave it by your window each night with your satnav positioning turned on and your phone will record small variations in satellite signals, gathering data for machine learning analysis of meteorology and space weather patterns.

