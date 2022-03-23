The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MTG-I weather satellite passes tests in preparation for liftoff

MTG-I pushed into the thermal vacuum chamber

With extreme weather events threatening to be more frequent and more severe as the climate crisis takes grip, it’s never been more important to have fast and accurate forecasts. ESA and Eumetsat are working hard to ensure that there will be a constant stream of weather data from space for the next decades and that these data will arrive faster and be more accurate compared to what we have today. It is therefore fitting that on World Meteorological Day, ESA can be assured that the first of the next generation weather satellites, Meteosat Third Generation Imager, has passed a critical set of tests, paving the way for it to be launched in December.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Meteorological_missions/meteosat_third_generation/MTG-I_weather_satellite_passes_tests_in_preparation_for_liftoff

